34 suspected commercial sex workers arrested in Jigawa

Thirty-four (34) suspected commercial sex workers have been arrested by officials of the Jigawa State Shari’a Enforcement Command (Hisbah) that also confiscated 147 bottles of beer in Kazaure Local Government Area of the state.

The Hisbah Commander in the state, Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, who disclosed in an interview,

yesterday, in Dutse disclosed that the suspects were apprehended in a raid by Shari’a enforcement agents at Gada area of Kazaure.

He said that: “Today; at about 5:00 AM, our men carried out a raid at the popular Gada joint in Kazaure LGA.

“During the raid, 34 suspected commercial sex workers and three men were arrested for alleged immoral acts”.

Dahiru revealed that 147 bottles of assorted beer and one sack of empty beer bottles were recovered in the raid.

The commander added that one suspect (name withheld) was also arrested in a similar operation in possession of 94 cans of beer in Jahun Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the suspects had been charged to the Upper Shari’a Court, Kazaure.

The commander admonished the people to desist from engaging in immoral acts, adding that the continue command did not relent in its campaign against vices and alcoholism.

“We’re using this opportunity to remind people that consumption of beer remains prohibited in the state,” he added.

