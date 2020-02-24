$30M BEATDOWN: Wilder, Fury smiling to the bank after Las Vegas bout

Kindly Share This Story:

Deontay Wilder likely won’t be doing much laughing in the coming days after his seventh-round TKO loss to Tyson Fury on Saturday, but when he does, it’ll likely be to the bank.

According to the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Wilder and Fury were both guaranteed $5 million for their anticipated rematch. ESPN’s Dan Rafael noted that figure was actually a low estimate, with both fighters slated to take home $25 million-plus a percentage of the pay-per-view profits.

Wilder will also have 30 days to initiate his immediate rematch clause in their contract. Terms of the third fight would give Fury a 60-40 split in the purse, per Brent Brookhouse of CBS Sports.

Fury turned in a dominant performance Saturday night, knocking Wilder down twice before finishing it off in the seventh round when Wilder’s corner threw in the towel. Wilder appeared out on his feet after Fury burst his eardrum in the third round.

While he survived three more rounds, Wilder’s ability to land power punches went out the window, and Fury took advantage with a flurry of his own power shots.

Fury was ahead 59-52 on two of the three judges’ scorecards and 58-53 on the other.

“Even the greatest have lost and came back. That is just part of it,” Wilder said after the fight, per Rafael. “You just take it for what it is. I can make no excuses tonight. I had a lot of complications. But we’ll come back stronger next time around.

This is what big-time boxing is all about the best must fight the best. I appreciate all the fans that came out and supported the show, and I hope that everyone gets home safely.”

Fury added that he expects Wilder to exercise the clause for the third fight. Wilder’s trainer, Jay Deas, said his fighter will “absolutely” want the rematch.

“These guys have put on two tremendous fights already, so I certainly think that the public will want it,” Deas said. “And I think we’ll want it, and I think they’ll want it, so it seems natural. I think that’s what you’ll see happen.”

A third fight would put any potential bout with Anthony Joshua on hold. If Wilder declines to exercise his rematch clause, Fury would almost certainly move on to face Joshua in a prizefight that could give boxing its first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

