3 men in court for allegedly damaging economic trees worth N2m

The police on Friday arraigned three men in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Okitipupa, Ondo State for allegedly destroying economic trees worth N2 million.

The police charged a farmer, Mese Moses, 50, Gbenga Omodunmiju, 38, a contractor and Adefemi Emisan, 52, a public servant with four counts of a misdemeanor, breach of peace, forceful entry and malicious damage.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendants on Jan. 5 around 1 p.m. at Okunmo Community in Okitipupa, conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

He alleged that they broke into a palm tree plantation, belonging to the complainant, Nathaniel Ayedatiwa, without prior notice and maliciously damaged palm trees worth N2million.

The prosecution said that the offense contravened the provisions of sections 517, 81, 82 and 451, Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Musa Al-Yunus admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each and a surety each in like sums.

Al-Yunus adjourned the case until March 9 for further hearing.

