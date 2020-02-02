2Baba gears up to celebrate silver fox’s 5th anniversary

Kindly Share This Story:

Did you know that the biggest nightlife luxury adult entertainment club in Africa, Silver Fox has been running for half a decade? Yes, Silver Fox will 5-year-old.

Silver Fox, which has been operating like it has been in existence for decades as a result of the luxury approach at service delivery it is known for, is going to be five.

It’s been 5 years of setting and breaking records, 5 years of luxury lifestyle experiences, 5 years of nothing but excellence.

The legendary event is themed “Legend Celebrates Legend” and will have a guest appearance and performance from music legend, 2Baba, who has proved his legacy for over two decades.

It will be a reminder of dominance, consistency and luxury lifestyle the renowned nightlife brand is respected for.

The epoch event is set to take place on the 15th of February, 2020, and the club is excited to celebrate with love birds, couples, and most importantly, Silver Fox growing clientele.

Other side attractions include a special Cleopatra costume dance and several giveaways.

