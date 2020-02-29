Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

THE Federal Government Tuesday told the Senate why President Muhammadu Buhari was requesting for the approval of 2016- 2018 External Borrowing to the tune of $30 billion to be spent by the Federal Government to execute key Infrastructural projects across the country.

According to the Federal Government, it became imperative to to approach the China-Exim bank for a $17bn loan request since other lending institutions like the World Bank and the African Development Bank were not forthcoming and scared the country with much interest in its case.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja while defending the decision of the government to go for such borrowing to the tune of $29.96bn loan before the Senator Clifford Ordia, PDP, Edo Central led Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed who noted that the 8th National Assembly had approved about $6bn for the Federal Government out of the $29.96bn loan leaving a balance of $22.8bn, said that the Federal Government and some state governments are jointly requesting the loans from various lending institutions.

The Minister who noted that bulk of the loan, put at about $ 17bn, would come from the China-Exim bank while others would be sourced from lending institutions like the Islamic Development Bank, among others, adding that the country had no issue with its current debt profile but with its dwindling revenue which could not fund the various projects that are expected to have meaningful impact in the lives of Nigerians.

Ahmed said, “The funds would be channeled to the funding of infrastructure which will enhance the productivity of our economy. Other projects are in the heath care, education. It also included projects for the rehabilitation of the North East geopolitical zone.

“Others are the Mambila Hydro Power project ($4.9bn), Lagos-Kano modernisation project $4.1bn), Development Finance project loan being provided by a consortium of World Bank and African Development Bank agencies ($1.28bn).

“The facilities will support the setting up of the Development Bank of Nigeria through some development finance institutions in Nigeria to provide funds for small and medium size enterprises. This will make access to finance to SMEs easier, help them to grow and help more Nigerians to come out of poverty line.

“Above all, the loan would help us to improve our electricity supply, reduce poverty, create jobs, ensure access to finance, agricultural productivity, guarantee food security, achieve high school enrollment, provision of clean potable water, rehabilitation of major roads and development of the mining industry.

When asked why Nigeria was seeking 70 per cent of the foreign loan from China, the Minister told the Senate that, “it is meant to make funds available to our own development institutions so that they can give out loans because access to finance has been difficult for the SMEs.”

On the Debt profile of the country, Zainab Ahmed explained that “ The 2016 – 2018 external borrowing plan is both for the Federal Government and the states. So, some states would be responsible for the payment of some of the loans.

When asked on the sustainability of the nation’s debt portfolio, the Minister said, “Nigeria current portfolio ceiling as set by the fiscal Responsibility Act is 25 per cent of total debt to GDP. The radio for December 2018 is 19.09 per cent but it reduced to 18.9 per cent by the middle of 2019. The debt service to revenue ratio is however high and it provides us strong justification for us to drive our revenue. For 2017, the ratio was 5 7 per cent and 51 per cent in 2018.

“Our debt level is low compared to other countries. For instance, the USA, United Kingdom and Canada has debt rate to GDP ratio of 105 per cent while their debt to revenue service is 12.5 per cent.”

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari, had on November 28, written to the Senate, again requesting for the approval of 2016- 2018 External Borrowing to the tune of $30 billion to be spent by the Federal Government to execute key Infrastructural projects across the country.

The letter, which was dated November 26, 2019, was read on the floor of the Red Chamber by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary.

In the letter, President Buhari explained that it became imperative to represent the request because the Eighth National Assembly approved only a part of the External Borrowing request forwarded to it in September 2016.

In his defence of Request of $305m loan by Kaduna State Government, the Chief of Staff to Governor Nasir El- Rufai of Kaduna State, Mohammed Abdullahi, said, “The loan is specifically designed to fund Capital projects with socio-economic impact on Kaduna State and its residents in line with the State Development Plan.

“This is reflected from the budgetary provisions, where 22.13% is allocated to the Ministry of Works, Housing and transport; 12.57% is allocated to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology; 8.71% is allocated to the ministry of rural and community development; 8.36% is allocated to the Kaduna Geographical Information Service (KADGIS); while the rest is distributed amongst other MDAs.”

On Kaduna State Debt sustainable and if the State can repay it , he said, “Based on the economic indices, Kaduna state can comfortably repay the loan. The state average monthly FAAC allocation for the preceding twelve months is N3.295bn, while our current monthly debt service is N467.12M. Also, the monthly debt service forecast on the FGN Budget support facility of N 4.169bn with a moratorium of 18 months and World Bank Loan of $350m with a moratorium of 10 years are N191.767m and N98.843m respectively.

“If the state was to repay all loans today, the total monthly debts service would be N757.735m representing 23% of total deductions as a percentage of total allocations. This is less than the threshold for sub-national borrowing which is capped at 40%. in view of this, Kaduna State is within the sustainable debt level.”

Also in his contribution, the representative of the Katsina State Government who noted that the state planned to source $100m out of the $110m from the Islamic Development Bank, said that the state would enjoy between 20 to 50 per cent grants and that projects to be executed would cover the entire local government areas of the state. He also said that the loan was interest free.

Also the representative of the Kogi State Government who the Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Budget planning Mr. Ashiru Idris, explained that the $100m that the state was requesting for would be used to develop infrastructure in order to encourage investors and diversity the economy.

On his part, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Mohammed Bello, explained that the $470m being requested for would be used to provide and rail projects

Also in their contributions, ministers for Work, Babatunde Fashola; Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki; and Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed gave explanations on the importance of the projects that would be funded with the loan.

