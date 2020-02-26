26-year-old remanded for allegedly robbing woman at gunpoint

Kindly Share This Story:

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded one 26-year-old Raheem Muideen, who allegedly robbed a woman of belongings worth N1.1 million at gunpoint.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. A. O. Akinde did not take the plea of Muideen as she said that she needed the advice of the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on the case.

She ordered that the defendant should be kept at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos, and directed that the case file should be sent to the DPP for advice.

She adjourned the case until March 3 for mention.

The defendant, who resides at the Morogbo area of Badagry, Lagos, is charged with conspiracy and armed robbery.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Chekube Okeh told the court that the defendant committed the offenses with some others still at large, on Dec. 20, 2019, at Oko Afo, Badagry.

Okeh said the defendant and his accomplices robbed the complainant, Mrs. Rosemary Ezenwa, of gold jewellery worth N1 million and three mobile phones worth N123,000.

The prosecutor said that one of the mobile phones was tracked to the defendant, leading to his arrest.

He said that the offenses contravened Sections 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: