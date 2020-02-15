250 gospel artistes for RCCG’s 9th Marathon Messiah Praise festival

Kindly Share This Story:

From right: Mrs Agboola Olanrewaju, representing Dove Media MD, Michael Olanrewaju, Technical Director, Pastor Kunle Ajayi, Coordinator, Mr Femi Project coordinator and Bayo Ogedengbe from Dove Media at the briefing.

No fewer than 250 gospel artistes will participate at the 9th edition of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) 78 hours of praise in celebration of the 78th birthday of its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

RCCG’s National Music Director, Pastor Kunle Ajayi, told newsmen in Lagos on Saturday that the ‘78 Hours Marathon Messiah’s Praise’ entitled, ‘Jesus the Lamb of God ’, would also open up Nigerians to new ways of celebrating God.

He said that the celebration, scheduled to hold from March 2 to March 5 at the Prayer Foyer 3/3 Auditorium Redemption Camp, would also feature artistes from many other countries.

According to him, among countries that will be participating in the praise include United States of America, Canada, England, Australia, Spain, Scotland, United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Israel, and Zambia.

Others are Cameroon, Kenya, Netherlands, Sweden, Malaysia, South Africa, Ukraine, Ghana, New Zealand, and Ireland.

“We are dedicating the 78 hours this year to praise our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ whose life became our light.

”This is a giant step in our quest to bring ‘Marathon Messiah’s Praise’ to the doorstep of every living being on the planet,” Ajayi said.

Ajayi said that to ensure a hitch-free programme, participants from all walks of life had registered to volunteer in various departments and in various key sectors of the programme across the participating countries.

”Over 30, 000 live participants are expected to be in attendance with over 30 million viewers expected to watch the event on TV and social media channels.

“This year’s Marathon Messiah’s Praise will be the greatest in its series and we are confident that as we praise the Great Redeemer, He will do something new in Nigeria.

”As we are coming towards the electioneering time, God is going to give Nigerians good and credible leaders.

”There will be a harvest of souls, miracles, signs and wonders, restoration, peace, progress and divine intervention across the globe,” he said.

A new department, SOTERIA, launched at the last edition, will be available for prayer and counseling with a dedicated call line for general public throughout the 78 hours event.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: