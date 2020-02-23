23-year-old man docked for alleged possession of Indian hemp

Kindly Share This Story:

The police on Monday docked a 23-year-old unemployed, Ademola Adeboje, at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly having weeds suspected to be Indian hemp in his possession.

Adeboje was charged with conspiracy, breach of the peace and unlawful possession of drugs to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Evelyn Ehiemua, told the court that the defendant committed the offenses on Feb. 11 at 11.40 a.m. at Shaba Street, Agege, Lagos.

“Adeboje conspired with others who are still at large to unlawfully have in his possession weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, smoking it in public and constituting nuisance by polluting the air,” Ehiemua said.

According to the prosecutor, the offenses contravened Sections 411, 168 and 134 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs. O.A. Daodu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Daodu adjourned the case until March 18 for mention.

