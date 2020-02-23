23-year-old man arraigned for allegedly stealing iPhone from Mall

Kindly Share This Story:

A 23-year-old man, Ogechukwu Nwainu, who allegedly stole an iPhone X from Sangotedo Mall, was on Wednesday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant, whose address was unknown, is facing a charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Kehinde Omisakin told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 3, 2019, at the Shoprite Mall, Sangotedo.

Omisakin said that Nwainu had stolen the iPhone X valued at N140, 000 from a shop at the mall.

He said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which prescribes a three-year jail term for offenders.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Komolafe granted the defendant bail of N100, 000 with two sureties each in like sum.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

