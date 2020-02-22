22 killed, 11 injured in Katsina auto crash

Kindly Share This Story:

Twenty-two people mostly women and children were killed in a crash along Kankia-Danja Road in Kafur town, Katsina State on Saturday.

The tragic crash involved two J5 buses and 36 people.

Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, in the state, Abubakar Usman, said 11 people were injured in the crash, while three others escaped unhurt.

Both vehicles burst into flames after the crash and all 22 persons, who lost their lives, were burnt to death.

A witness, Shafi’u Suleiman, said those involved in the crash included a bride, her friends and some married women and children, who were escorting her to her marital home.

According to the witness, the bride and one of the drivers were among the survivors. This has, however, not been confirmed by the FRSC officials, who are still working out the full details and identities of those involved.

Usman, who is also a route commander with the FRSC, said the victims were taken to the General Hospital in Malufashi for treatment and certification and later from there “to various places by their relatives.”

He added that those who were burnt beyond recognition were buried according to Islamic injunctions by the community and religious leaders.

