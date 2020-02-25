2023: VON boss lauds El-Rufai over support for rotational presidency

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr. Osita Okechukwu, the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), has commended Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State for his support for the continuation of the rotation of presidency from North to South.

Okechukwu, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said that El-Rufai’s support for the sustainability of the rotation convention in which midwife the 4th Republic Nigeria was a vital plus.

Okechukwu, however, said that although the governor did not mention what part of the south the rotation should go to, “the most important thing is that Malam El-Rufai is a major political actor and a foremost northerner.

“Joining the agitation for the continuation of the rotation convention of the presidency from North to South is a vital plus,” he noted.

The VON boss said that the Southeast deserved a Falae and an Obasanjo model, where the two main candidates would come from the two dominant political parties, that is the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said that the southern belt, ‘Ndigbo’ or the southeast, in particular, were the only geopolitical zone that had not presided over Nigeria since the advent of the rotation convention.

According to him, all equity and good conscience perspective agree that it is the turn of the Southeast.

Okechukwu noted that although it was unwritten, everyone understood it and that in some parties like the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), it was even written in its constitution, but that the norm was breached in 2015.

He, however, urged all politicians to honour and understand and abide by the consensus, except there was an extenuating circumstance compelling them to set it aside.

“To me, this is a patriot statement from the most qualified northerner who ordinarily could have placed personal interest above the equity, natural justice and good conscience, which the rotation convention engenders his.

“His selfless stance is why one commends him for his uncommon patriotism. Mallam El-Rufai, no doubt, is eminently qualified as one of the most performing governors in this dispensation,” he said.

