2023 Presidency: PANDEF spokesman resigns

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Publicity Secretary of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, His Highness Anabs Sara-Igbe has relinquished his position as the spokesperson of the group.

Sara-Igbe resigned his position to concentrate as the National Coordinator South-South Presidency 2023 for South-South Elders Forum.

With this development, Sara-Igbe will no longer be the Spokesman but be a Member of the Board of Trustee of PANDEF.

ALSO READ:

A statement he issued yesterday read, “His Highness Anabs Sara-Igbe is now free from PANDEF Exco activities and have all the time needed to coordinate and pursue the South-South Presidency 2023 on behalf of the South-South Elders Forum.

“The South-South Region is presently clamouring and agitating for 2nd term in Office as President comes 2023 as provided in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: