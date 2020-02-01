Breaking News
Translate

2023 Presidency: PANDEF spokesman resigns

On 3:00 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Publicity Secretary of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, His Highness Anabs Sara-Igbe has relinquished his position as the spokesperson of the group.

Sara-Igbe resigned his position to concentrate as the National Coordinator South-South Presidency 2023 for South-South Elders Forum.

With this development, Sara-Igbe will no longer be the Spokesman but be a Member of the Board of Trustee of PANDEF.

ALSO READ: The coming rebellion by Buhari’s men

A statement he issued yesterday read, “His Highness Anabs Sara-Igbe is now free from PANDEF Exco activities and have all the time needed to coordinate and pursue the South-South Presidency 2023 on behalf of the South-South Elders Forum.

“The South-South Region is presently clamouring and agitating for 2nd term in Office as President comes 2023 as provided in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!