2023: Delta govt cautions against distraction in governance

Delta Government has urged political appointees and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) officials to eschew acts capable of distracting governance in the state.

Specifically, the government cautioned politicians to be mindful of their attitudes in consultations and issues relating to 2023 general elections.

A statement by the Senior Political Adviser to the Governor, Chief Funkekeme Solomon, on Monday in Asaba, stated that such actions of the politicians were not just premature, but capable of undermining the administration’s resolve of bequeathing a Stronger Delta to the people.

It said that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa was not averse to anyone pursuing an ambition but insisted that such persons must stop dropping his name in the process.

The government cautioned that all who engaged in political consultations must ensure that their conducts did not interfere with their official responsibilities in a manner that could weaken governance.

It announced that the Office of the Senior Political Adviser had been mandated to monitor the activities of all officials in the administration to ensure compliance with the directive.

The statement reads:”It has come to the notice of the Governor that some officials of our party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and in particular, some members in position of responsibility in this administration, have begun consultations on their political ambitions, especially for 2023 general elections.

“Reports indicate that some of these persons have even resorted to dropping the name of the Governor in these consultations thereby portraying him as teleguiding the emerging processes.

‘This is quite unfortunate as the actions of these persons could cause stampede and needless tension in the political space.

“While His Excellency, the Governor, is not averse to anyone pursuing an ambition, it becomes out of place when such actions are commencing barely nine (9) months into the second term of his administration.

“Such premature politicking is capable of undermining the unity of purpose of this administration and distracting it from the set vision of bequeathing a Stronger Delta to the people of Delta State.

“In view of the foregoing, the Governor has directed that members of Government, who are engaged in these actions under reference, should exercise caution.

“They should ensure that their conduct does not interfere with their official responsibilities in a manner that can weaken governance.

“Consequently, I am to state that appropriate sanctions await anyone whose aspirations become obstructive of or distractive to Government.

“In this connection, the Office of the Senior Political Adviser to the Governor has been mandated to monitor the activities of all officials of the present administration to ensure compliance with the Governor’s directive.”

