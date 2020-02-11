2021 Budget: We need 15% allocation to education Adamu begs NASS

Kindly Share This Story:

Says only National Library hqtrs to gulp N46bn for completion

Says FG to set up task force on out-of-school children

ABUJA-MALLAM Adamu Adamu,Minister of Education, yesterday,begged the National Assembly to increase the 2021 budgetary allocation to the Ministry of Education to enable it achieve set goals.

This was as he disclosed that a total of N46 billion would be required to complete the work at the National Library Headquarters in Abuja.

Adamu said poor budgetary allocation coupled with delayed release of the funds to his ministry in 2019 led it to only achieve 40 percent implementation level of the budget.

The minister, who spoke when the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Services, visited him for oversight function,regretted that a paltry sum of sum of N84.7 billion was allocated to the education sector in 2020 Appropriation Act, to cater for 19 parastatals, 43 federal universities, five Inter-University Centres, 27 federal polytechnics, 21 federalColleges of Education and 104 Federal Government Colleges.

According to him,N46 billion was required to complete the multi-billion naira National Library of Nigeria Headquarters building complex, which the construction had begun in 2006 with an initial completion period of 22 months.

The total amount appropriated to the education sector in 2019,he explained,was 634,557,159,877 with the percentage of capital releases to the sector as 42.96 per cent.

He told the House Committee members that considering the decay and decadence in the education sector, the lawmakers should consider increasing budgetary allocation to the education to about 15 per cent.

The minister said even though the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) recommended 26 per cent, there was the need to compare what Nigeria was allocating to education with some African countries such as Rwanda that allocates about N22 per cent of her budget to education.

Adamu named some of the challenges hindering quality delivery of education in Nigeria to include, acute shortage of classrooms, hostel accommodation, laboratories and library facilities.

According to him,others were inadequate teaching personnel as well as unqualified teachers, poor and inadequate provision of information and communication technology (ICT) facilities and lack of security infrastructure in schools.

The minister disclosed that government would soon set up an education watch group or task force to ensure that children are in school and to pick up those found on the streets during school hours, locate their parents for arrest and prosecution,saying the current rate of out-of-school children in the country was unacceptable.

He also urged the State Governors to invest more in basic education and do more to access the matching grant from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), stressing that the Federal Government would embark on aggressive enrollment drive this year.

Speaking on the delay in the completion of the National Library project, Adamu told the House Committee that the complex was yet to be completed due to inadequate budgetary provisions over the years.

He disclosed that in 2019, the sum of N232,078,149 was appropriated to the complex while in 2020, the sum of N232,078,149 was appropriated adding that this amount was grossly inadequate to complete the complex.

He said considering the importance of the National Library to the nation, the Ministry has written to President Muhammadu Buhari to possibly direct the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to invest in completion of the project.

He equally called for the dedication of one per cent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) to the funding of the newly approved National Secondary Education Commission so as to ensure its take-off while also increasing the UBEC 2 per cent of CRF to 3 per cent to boost the Commission’s intervention effort.

On his part,Chairman, House Committee on Basic Education and Services, Professor Julius Ihonvbere, who led the delegation, said the committee was prepared to work with the ministry in the efforts to move the education forward.

