2020 GTBank Lagos Polo: Leighton Kings are Majek champions

The 2020 GTBank Lagos International Polo Tournament ended on a flourishing note last Sunday with Lagos Leighton Kings clinching the prestigious Majekodunmi Cup 10-5 at the expense of Lintex Agad.

NRT also clinched the Low Cup while RCF won the Governor’s Cup.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Kwara state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Dapo Abiodun. Alhaji Aliko Dangote and MD/CEO GTBank, Mr. Segun Agbaje led the large roll call of dignitaries for a colourful ending to a memorable tournament which featured an unprecedented 39 teams.

The Kings, which had Bowale Jolaosho, Bello Buba, Raul Laplacette and Manuel Crespo, were aiming for an unprecedented four title wins having won the Oba of Lagos Cup, Open Cup, Italian Ambassador’s Cup but were pushed all through in the opening and second chukkas by Agad which paraded Sodiq Dantata, Bashir Dantata, Chris McKenzie and Thomas Lorente.

The Kings’ superiority eventually came to fore in from the third all through the end of the six-chukka match as they coasted to victory with five clear goals.

In the Low Cup final, which was the penultimate match of the dual-phase tournament, Timi Badiru scored a high – goal with less than two minutes to play as NRT survived a late surge by STL for a 9 ½ – 8 triumph over their fellow Lagos side.

