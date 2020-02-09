2020 games: Police partner SWAN for effective media coverage

Kindly Share This Story:

The Anambra chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) and the Local Organising Committee of the 2020 National Police Games have agreed to collaborate to ensure effective coverage of the games billed to commence on February 29.

The agreement was reached when the executive of the associaiton, led by its Chairman and Secretary, Anthony Oji and Chimezie Anaso, paid a courtesy call on the Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang, in his office on Saturday.

In a speech, Oji expressed delight that the Force Headquarters approved Anambra as host for the games and pledged the readiness of SWAN to ensure adequate coverage for the competition.

He espressed the need for the police hierarchy to carry the associaition along so that its members, which cut across the wire service, radio, television, print and online news media, would be mobilised to provide wider coverage.

He said that SWAN, as a body of journalists with specialty in sports reportage, would offer the best possible professional coverage for the biennial games in Anambra.

“Our membership includes practitioners in the wire service, print, radio, television and online news media.

“We will be in active collaboration with the Information Directorate of Police Sports Department,” Oji said.

Responding, Abang, who is also the chairman of the LOC, described the SWAN visit as timely, saying that the police wholly accepted the hands of partnership extended to them by the association.

Abang, who was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Police and Secretary of the LOC, Chris Owolabi, said the involvement of sports writers would help to make the job of the organisers a lot easier.

He said that preparations had reached advanced stage, adding that all was set for the commencement of the games.

He said that the technical committee for the games from the Force Headquarters would arrive at Awka on February 20, while contingents from across the country would begin to arrive on February 26.

He thanked the Anambra government for its support toward ensuring the success of the games.

