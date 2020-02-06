2020 Budget: SEC holds seminar to discuss impact on capital market

Kindly Share This Story:

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says it will hold a seminar on February 13 to deliberate on how the capital market can leverage the 2020 budget and the Finance Act for growth.

A statement by Mrs Efe Ebelo, Head, Corporate Communication of SEC in Abuja on Wednesday, said the seminar would also discuss the implications of the budget to the capital market in the country.

She said the aim of the seminar was to identify how the capital market could contribute to and in turn benefit from the budget and its implementation.

The head of communication said the seminar, which was the fourth edition, would bring together experts with professional, policy and academic background.

Ebelo said the theme of the seminar would be ‘Leveraging the 2020 Budget and Finance Act for the Growth of the Nigerian Capital Market’.

“‘Also to be examined are the ways in which the capital market could contribute more meaningfully to the growth and recovery process which the budget and the Act are intended to promote.

”The commission’s budget seminar series has been established as a forum for evaluating the connection between the Nigerian capital market and the annual Federal Government budget,” she explained.

Ebelo said that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, Mr. Seyi Owoturo, CEO United Securities Ltd., Mr. Laoye Jaiyeola, CEO Nigerian Economic Summit Group, among others, would attend the seminar.

