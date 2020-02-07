Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

In its determination to rid the federal capital territory of criminal elements, the Police Command in the FCT has arrested a total of 1043 criminal elements comprising between January 2019 and January 2020.

The Police also recovered 60 stolen vehicles as well as several dangerous arms and ammunition

While 992 criminals were apprehended in 2019, the Command in the new year 2020 recently paraded 51 suspects arrested between December 27, 2019, to January 2020 for armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping, rape, culpable homicide, impersonation, etc.

The exhibits paraded alongside the arrested suspects are 10 firearms, 125 rounds of live ammunition.

Giving details of the arrests, the Command in a statement signed by the spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah said, “Concerned about some negative reports on insecurity around Abuja, the Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory has reassured the residents of adequate security and protection.

“Contrary to the impression being peddled in some misleading publications, the Command with the support of relevant stakeholders and community leaders in FCT has recorded huge successes in its renewed effort to combat and reduce crime to its barest minimum across the territory

“In 2019 alone, the FCT Police Command arrested 992 dare-devil criminals made up of 210 armed robbery suspects, 29 Kidnapping suspects, 77 one chance robbery/fraudster suspects, 86 car theft suspects, 42 drug peddling suspects, and 35 Cultism suspects, while 513 suspects were arrested for petty theft and housebreaking.

“Exhibits recovered by detectives of the Command, within the same period include, 81 firearms, 118 live ammunition, 60 stolen cars, cutlasses, daggers, knife, and housebreaking equipment, among others.

“Building on its successes for of 2019, the Command recently paraded 51 suspects arrested between December 27, 2019, to January 2020 for armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping, rape, culpable homicide, impersonation, etc.

“The exhibits paraded alongside the arrested suspects are 10 firearms, 125 rounds of live ammunition, 12 cutlasses, one car, one Tricycle, 74 phones, etc.”

“The proactive effort of the FCT Police Command and gallantry displayed by its personnel foiled a major attempt by some daredevil armed robbery suspects to rob a bank at Mpape on 28th December 2019.

“The five suspects linked to the crime have been arrested, the investigation has also been concluded and the court has fixed 14th February 2020 as the date for their arraignment at High Court 22 Wuse Zone 2.

He added that “Some recent negative and exaggerated reports on insecurity in Abuja were aimed at belittling the laudable and obvious crime-fighting successes recorded by the Command, in collaboration with well-meaning FCT residents.

“It is imperative to set the records straight by informing the public that the FCT Police Command in its effort to ensure the protection of lives and property and render quality service delivery to the public, after wide consultation with leaders of thought and relevant stakeholders, drew up a Policing plan, which guided its policing activities in 2019.

“The 2019 FCT Policing Plan, an initiative of the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Bala Ciroma with support from the Nigeria Policing Plan (NPP) was designed to address the following crimes of concern, identified by the stakeholders: Drug Abuse, Theft/Housebreaking, One Chance Robbery, Armed Robbery, Car Theft, kidnapping, Cultism among others.

“Consequent upon the effort of the Command, five suspects credibly identified to be secret informants to kidnappers were arrested in Abaji in 2019, lending great support to the feat attained in addressing kidnapping in the axis.

“Despite the tremendous breakthroughs which have resulted in the arrests of suspects, dislodging of hideouts used for kidnapping, one chance robbery, and other criminal activities, the Police Command will not rest on its oars until criminal elements are flushed out of FCT.

“While the Command will always appreciate and respect the right of citizens to express their views through articles, citizens are enjoined to be objective in their reportage and carry out due diligence, by getting their facts right, before running to the media”.

