2 unemployed docked for allegedly stealing from patients at clinic

Two unemployed men who allegedly stole a mobile phone and N5,000 cash belonging to patients at a clinic were on Wednesday charged before an Ajegunle Magistrates’ Court.

The defendants, Shola David, 26; and Emmanuel Enahoro, 22; who both live in Ajegunle area of Lagos, are being tried for conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Gbenga Salami told the court that the defendants committed the offenses on Feb. 8, at No. 14, Evie St., Ajegunle, Lagos.

Salami said that the defendants entered the clinic and stole an Infinix phone belonging to a patient, Mr. Azeez Gafari, valued at N40,000.

He alleged that the defendants also stole N5,000 from the purse of another patient, one Alhaja Bola Oriola.

The prosecutor said that the defendants were caught and apprehended by the security guards in the clinic.

Salami said that the offense contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. O.A. Erinle, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N40,000 each, with two sureties in like sum.

Erinle adjourned the case until March 2, for mention.

