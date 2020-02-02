2 cruise ships isolated as Coronavirus deaths rise to 565

Kindly Share This Story:

More than 5,000 under quarantine

More deaths have been reported from the new coronavirus, raising its total to 565 on Thursday evening, as the World Health Organisation appealed for $675 million to help countries battle the spread of the disease that led health officials in Asia to quarantine two cruise ships with some 5,400 people on board.

The ships in Japan and Hong Kong are caught up in a global health emergency that seems to worsen by the day.

In the Port city of Yokohama, just outside Tokyo, health workers said 10 more people from the Diamond Princess were confirmed sickened with the virus, in addition to 10 others who tested positive on Wednesday.

The 10 will be dropped off as the ship docks and transferred to nearby hospitals for further tests and treatment.

The 3,700 people on board faced a two-week quarantined in their cabins. The ship had 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew members.

More tests are pending on 171 others who had symptoms or had contact with a man who was diagnosed with the virus after leaving the ship in Hong Kong, the Health Ministry said.

The 3,600 people aboard the Hong Kong ship were also being screened after three passengers on a previous voyage were diagnosed with the virus. Two terminals — including one where the cruise ship is currently quarantined — will be shut down.

The Director-General of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Wednesday asked for financial assistance to help countries address the expected spread of the virus.

Tedros said that in the last 24 hours, the WHO has seen the biggest jump in cases since the start of the epidemic. According to the latest figures early Thursday, the number of confirmed cases jumped by 3,694 to 28,018.

Outside mainland China, at least 230 cases have been confirmed, including two fatalities, one in Hong Kong and another in the Philippines.

As thousands of hospital workers in Hong Kong went on strike to demand the border with mainland China be closed completely, the city announced that all people entering from the mainland, including Hong Kong residents, must be quarantined for 14 days.

