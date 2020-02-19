1,800 bags of fake, expired flour powder seized by KAROTA in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Kano State Road Traffic Agency, KAROTA says it has seized three trucks carrying about 1,800 bags of fake/expired flour powder at Singer Market, in Fagge Local Government Area of the state.

It also said it has arrested one person in connection with the seizure while the other person fled.

The Agency’s Managing Director, Alhaji Baffa Dan-Aguńdi disclosed this while showcasing the exhibits to newsmen in the state on Wednesday.

Dan-Agundi said the exhibits have already found its way into the market and to be sold to unsuspecting public members but was arrested following a tip-off.

According to him, “Some of our informers informed us about the fake flour which our men immediately embarked on an operation where we discovered about 1,800 bags with the name ‘CHOKE’ written on the bags. The exhibit seized is equivalent to three trucks, as each can contain about 600 bags each.

“The products were to be sold to the public for consumption, which is dangerous for their health.

“What most people do not know about KAROTA is that the law that established the agency has given us the right to intervene on issues that need enforcement in the state.

“The agency had all the rights to seize or confiscate such fake, expired or contravene products because we are part of a task force committee set up by the state government on drug abuse and also contravene foodstuff.

“The operation was carried out with an order from the Court, and the seized product is now under the custody of the Consumer Protection.

“Therefore, I assured you that anyone we caught in such an act, we are going to arrest that person and hand them over to the appropriate authority for prosecution.

“There is a suspect in connection with this issue that ran away, he is a well-known person in the state, and we are doing everything possible to arrest him. We already have one suspect who was arrested and handed over to the police.

“We, however, solicit for the cooperation of the public to always inform any of the relevant agencies like NDLEA, NAFDAC, Consumer Protection and the Police among others whenever they suspect such criminal act for onward action to arrest the perpetrators,” Dan-Agundi however said.

