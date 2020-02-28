Breaking News
Translate

National Assembly: Ereyitomi a true voice of the people – Itsekiri communities’

On 1:49 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

 

 Hon Ereyitomi  and members of Itsekiri  communities’ during the visit

Indigenes of Itsekiri from different Itsekiri  communities’ in Abuja have described the Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the National Assembly,  Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi  as a true voice of the people .

The Itsekiri communities’ body who are resident in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory made the commendation, while on a congratulatory/ courtesy visit to Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi at his Abuja residence after the elections and all litigation that followed,  they pledged their support for him and called on other constituents to always show solidarity for him to succeed in order to attract development to Warri Federal Constituency.

READ ALSO:NDDC Board: You lack mandate to speak for Itsekiris, Itsekiri groups tell Lori-Ogbebor

Speaking on behalf of the group the leader of the delegation, Mr. Monday Amoma  lauded  the lawmaker  for his developmental achievements as well as  creating employment for the people of Warri federal constituency and beyond.

Ereyitomi in his remarks assured the group and all Warri federal constituency members of his resolve to legislate and sponsor bills that will bring transformation to Warri and all living under the federal constituency, noting that with the visit he is encouraged to do more for Warri people.

The Warri Federal lawmaker said he is delighted by the Itsekiri communities visit assuring that he will attract and give robust representation to Warri Federal Constituency.

The delegation were received by the Senior Legislative Aide to the member representing  Warri Federal Constituency,  Alex Gbiwen, Esq.  Others who were part of the delegation include: Prof. Daniel Omatsola, Mr. Ajuah Alfred, Mr. Samuel Akonu, Henry Oshowo and Mrs. Beauty Gbubemi.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!