National Assembly: Ereyitomi a true voice of the people – Itsekiri communities’

Indigenes of Itsekiri from different Itsekiri communities’ in Abuja have described the Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi as a true voice of the people .

The Itsekiri communities’ body who are resident in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory made the commendation, while on a congratulatory/ courtesy visit to Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi at his Abuja residence after the elections and all litigation that followed, they pledged their support for him and called on other constituents to always show solidarity for him to succeed in order to attract development to Warri Federal Constituency.

Speaking on behalf of the group the leader of the delegation, Mr. Monday Amoma lauded the lawmaker for his developmental achievements as well as creating employment for the people of Warri federal constituency and beyond.

Ereyitomi in his remarks assured the group and all Warri federal constituency members of his resolve to legislate and sponsor bills that will bring transformation to Warri and all living under the federal constituency, noting that with the visit he is encouraged to do more for Warri people.

The Warri Federal lawmaker said he is delighted by the Itsekiri communities visit assuring that he will attract and give robust representation to Warri Federal Constituency.

The delegation were received by the Senior Legislative Aide to the member representing Warri Federal Constituency, Alex Gbiwen, Esq. Others who were part of the delegation include: Prof. Daniel Omatsola, Mr. Ajuah Alfred, Mr. Samuel Akonu, Henry Oshowo and Mrs. Beauty Gbubemi.

