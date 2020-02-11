130 inmates of Enugu custodial centre excel at NECO examination

OVER 130 Inmates of Enugu custodial centre made credits in English and Mathematics in the just released November/ December 2019 National Examination Council, NECO, examinations, the Public Relations department of the centre has disclosed.

It will be recalled that the inmates of the centre who previously made the service proud were  84 in 2017, 120 in 2018 and 130  in 2019 as these numbers all made credits in English and mathematics in those years respectively.

According to the release made available to the media, “the service under the leadership of Ahmed Jar’afaru is replacing cells with classrooms  as education has become  a viable tool now used in the reformation of offenders while in custody.

“This will ease or ensure their  smooth  reintegration upon discharge,” the release points out”.

