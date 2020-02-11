Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

The community of Offia Orji in Ndiegu Okpuitumo, Abakaliki local government area of Ebonyi State, Thursday, received relief materials worth thousands of naira in the State.

The community comprising eleven villages were deeply affected by its conflict with Cross River State, during which numerous lives were lost and properties including houses were destroyed in 2017.

The relief materials which included bags of Beans, pads, salt, tissues, bags of sugar, cartons of detergent, bags of rice, cartons of Ndomie, bags of garri, packs of bottled water, matressses, cartons of spargetti, jerrycans of groundnut oil, packs of medicated soaps and blankets were meant to cushion the negative impact of the crisis on the people.

The distribution of the welfare packages was done in collaboration with the State Emergence Management Agency, SEMA, Participatory Development Alternatives, PDA with support from Actionaid Nigeria and AMURT.

Vanguard gathered the recent visit made it the second time the groups had visited the community to provide succour, especially to the victims of the inter-state crisis.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of PDA, Ebonyi State, Mrs.Victoria Ebere Eze who explained that her organization provided the necessary logistics needed to ensure that the distribution exercise was a success added that PDA in 2017 donated lots of relief materials to the affected community with support from Actionaid Nigeria.

“We thank God that peace has returned to the community. Before now, coming here was a major challenge. PDA had initiated lots of outreaches to meet the welfare needs of the people. As a result of the crisis, some persons sustained bullet wounds, some became widows and much more. But with these interventions, life has gradually returned to Offia Orji community”.

Addressing members of the community at Nworie Market in Offia Orji, the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Pastor Kenneth Nwabueze Oziomaeze explained that Ebonyi state government was the major sponsor of the current distribution exercise to the affected villages.

“Ebonyi government is a major sponsor of the items distributed here today. The items are worth millions of naira. Our next target is to embark on the reconstruction of houses and empowerment of unemployed youths in the community. We are working on it

“We want to appeal to them to be patient with the State government. Thank God peace has finally returned to the community. I want to advise them to build bridges of unity with their neighbours.”

Appreciating the kind gesture, the Town Union President of the Community, Mr. Uguru Solomon thanked Governor David Umahi for remembering them at this critical moment of their lives.

