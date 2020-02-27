Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

A 100 level undergraduate, Barnabas Otu, of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Cross River University of Technology, CRUTECH, reportedly drowned in a swimming pool during a matriculation party in Calabar.

The tragic incident, Vanguard gathered, occurred at a popular resort (names withheld) along Akai Efa Road in Calabar Municipal LGA of Cross River State.

The victim, who was in the company of his friends, colleagues and well-wishers, went to the resort to celebrate their matriculation into the university when the tragic incident occurred while they were swimming in the pool.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told Vanguard that the family of the deceased wanted to take the body to his home town in Ugep, Yakurr LGA for burial, Wednesday, but were restrained from doing so by the police.

The source said: “Perhaps the police or relevant security agencies are investigating circumstances surrounding the boy’s death, but his body has been deposited at the morgue at General Hospital Calabar.”

Contacted, Wednesday, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Onen Onen, who confirmed the death of the CRUTECH student, said he did not have details of the incident as he was not in town when it occurred.

“The information is true, but I don’t have details now because I travelled to the Okuku Campus for their Matriculation,” he said.

