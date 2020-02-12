‪Breaking: Deji Adeyanju lists charges dropped against Sowore

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The convener of Concerned Nigerians, Prince Deji Adeyanju has disclosed some charges the Federal government dropped against the Convener of #Revolution now Protest, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

The charges include: Money laundering and Cyberstalking.

Recall that FG had accused Sowore of conspiracy to commit treason and insulting President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Department of State Service, DSS, added Sowore’s crime to include treasonable felony and defamation of the president.

Mr Sowore was arrested in August for planning a nationwide protest he tagged, ‘RevolutionNow’. The Buhari administration said the planned demonstration was a treasonable act because it was aimed at fomenting a regime change.

Mr Sowore denied the allegations, saying his campaign was to mobilise teeming Nigerian youth to denounce poverty, insecurity and other national challenges assailing the country.

On February 12, 2020, Court resumed Sowore’s trial. Dissatisfied with the action of the Federal government, an Abuja Federal High Court led by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, awarded a fine of N200, 000 against FG for relying on a frivolous reason to seek an adjournment of Omoyele Sowore’s trial.

However, Deji via his facebook handle disclosed that the Federal Government has today filed a fresh charge against Sowore.

The charge as quoted by Deji is “an attempt to pull down Buhari’s government”.

