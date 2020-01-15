Zulum lays foundation for construction of 500 houses in Maiduguri

Kindly Share This Story:

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday laid the foundation for the construction of 500 houses in Maiduguri.

Gov. Zulum , at the foundation laying ceremony of the houses, said the government would spend N5 billion on the project.

“It gives me a great pleasure to officially lay the foundation for the construction of 500 housing units in Maiduguri.

“This afternoon we will lay the foundation for the construction of the 300 housing units here along the Damaturu road which is very closely to the state university.

“ This kick starts a major housing programme for the year. The total in all, we will have 400 two-bedroom apartments and 100 one-bedroom apartments which would cost the government about N5 billion.

“The government will provide all the necessary facilities in the estate including schools, hospitals and market, roads and so on.

“The project is expected to close the gap in housing deficit especially in the capital city.

“Housing challenges have given birth to high cost of rent, development of shanty settlements with dangers of environmental hazards,” Zulum said.

The governor said that the construction of the houses would create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the state.

“In addition to this the economy of the state will also be enhanced by providing jobs to citizens of Borno.

“ One of the cardinal policies of this administration is provision of affordable housing for all.

“Government will monitor the implementations of policies and programmes that will ensure sustainable development.

“ To ensure robust urban planning and development through legislation, we created the Borno State Geographical Information Services (BOGIS), digitalised the land allocation and management in a more scientific manner.

“We will soon inaugurate the board to enable the take off of the Act that would be used for land administrations,’’ he said.

Zulum commended the support of the Federal Government that had ensured the rebuilding and reconstruction of ravaged communities and infrastructure.

“ We have got approval from the federal government to construct 10,000 units this year, both in rural and in urban areas.

“ This will facilitate the rehabilitation and resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons in their communities.

“This is also in consonance with the post insurgency development strategy of the federal government.’’

The governor also appreciated the support mechanism put in place to strengthen the resilience of persons and in reviving the economy through empowerment and other humanitarian support from the federal government.

“ We particularly recognise the roles of the North East Development Commission and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

“I also wish to express my sincere appreciation to the Nigerian Military for the support that they have been rendering to us,’’ he said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

