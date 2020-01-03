Zedcrest Capital to unveil asset mgt firm in 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

By Michael Eboh

Zedcrest Capital Limited has announced plans set up two business lines that would become operational this year including an asset management firm.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Zedcrest Capital Limited Adedayo Amzat, disclosed this at the company’s End of Year Party & Awards Night saying the company will also increase its double digit growth of existing businesses.

Explaining his vision for the firm, Amzat said Zedcrest Capital has been positioned to be a foremost financial services holding group in Nigeria, adding that the firm is currently executing the first stages of its journey.

“We are executing the stage one right now and we are around 50 per cent on that journey. I hope that by this time next year we will be around 80 per cent. Stage two will be to rebirth ourselves as a proprietary investment firm where we will be making strategic investment in every sector of the economy, especially financial services.

“We recently received FMGQ Gold Award as the best brokerage services provider in Nigeria. Zedvance, our consumer lending firm is one of the top three provider of non-bank lending services in Nigeria.

“As at today, we have more than 100,000 customers. In 2020, we will launch our asset management firm. We have the license and the team is ready to start. We are also starting a business that will enable crossover payments, and everything is in place already.

“We are playing along all the important vertical of financial services and that is why I said we are in stage one. In the new year, you will see us playing in four different verticals as compared to the two that we already do.

