Zamfara Govt. earmarks N50m for renovation of NYSC camp

The Zamfara Government has earmarked N50 million for the renovation of NYSC Orientation Camp, Tsafe in its 2020 budget proposal.

The State Commissioner for Youths Development and Sport, Alhaji Abdulkadir Buhari disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau on Friday after defending the ministry’s 2020 budget before the state House of Assembly.

Buhari said the fund would be used for total renovation of corps members’ hostels, construction of modern kitchen and other renovations in the camp.

“You know, every three months the state receive about 2000 corps members deployed to the state by NYSC for one year mandatory service.

“The state government under the leadership of governor Bello Matawalle is acknowledging the contribution of NYSC scheme for the development of the state.

“Therefore, we are committed to improve the welfare of corps members and enhance the NYSC scheme in this state”, the Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the state governor on Zamfara Poverty Alleviation Agency (ZAPA), Alhaji Rufa’i Chiroma, while defending the 2020 budget proposal of the agency, said the government has various programmes to eradicate poverty and support victims of banditry and cattle rustling.

“You know, our people especially in the rural areas have been victims of insecurity challenges faced by the state.

“With the current peace and stability enjoyed by the people of the state, the state government is planning to come out with various empowerment programmes for the people of the state to reduce, poverty and unemployment”, he said.

