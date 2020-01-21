Zamfara APC needs breath of fresh air

Kindly Share This Story:

By Musa Gusau

It’s a known fact in Zamfara politics that former Zamfara State governor Sen. Sani Yarima has lost political relevance.

His political dynasty has since collapsed within the state and the people of Zamfara are demanding that he defects to People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and leave All Progressives Congress, APC.

Sen. Yarima fell from grace to grass because he was working faster than his shadow. He thought, he was the best thing that ever happened to Zamfara politics, until when he realised that the people of the state are already with former governor Abdulaziz Yari and the APC.

No person dares to discuss anything Yarima in Zamfara politics today. His relationship with Governor Bello Matawalle is an issue of concern to Zamfara APC members, who do not want the state governor to defect to their fold.

Former governor, Abdulaziz Yari has taken over the mantle of APC management from Yarima.

Senator Yarima should defect to PDP if he so wishes. It is funny to know that Yarima is set to enter 2023 presidential race. However, we are promising him that he can’t win the primaries even in Bakura, Zamfara State, not to mention Nigeria.

Finally, former governor, Abdulaziz Yari has tested the waters before. For instance in 2011, he defeated a sitting governor to become the governor of Zamfara State. He was re-elected and later re-elected as senator to represent the same people before the controversial Supreme Court judgment.

In whatever capacity, Yari has always displayed the image of a man of honour and a reliable power broker. The future, definitely, is bright for this son of Zamfara State and citizen of Nigeria. And one thing is even clearer: his influence and position as the primus inter pares in Zamfara is secure. Here is one man Zamfara is proud of having as a son. Indeed, the people of zamfara have rallies behind him to ensure APC bounces back.

Gusau, Secretary Concerned Citizens of Zamfara, writes from Gusau.

