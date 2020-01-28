Your pipelines are obsolete, causing spills — Rivers community tells NAOC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

A group, Egbema in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, have alleged that most of the facilities used by Nigerian Agip Oil Company, NAOC, in their operations have outlived their time and required to be changed.

This was just as the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA, has been commended for moving to resolve differences between it and host community.

The communities spoke in Port Harcourt, weekend, after a meeting convened by NOSDRA to resolve the issues of the Joint Investigation Visit, JIV, on a spill that occurred on a facility belonging to Agip in October last year.

Speaking, the President of Ogbakor Egbema, Francis Igubike, alleged that facility used by NAOC in their operations have outlived their time, calling for intervention.

He said: “We are here to preach peace and unity in Egbema. There has not been agreement between the community and Agip.

“If nobody has tampered with the system, this is the right time we will get a better JIV. When this thing happened that place was seriously flooded. This spill could have been as a result of equipment failure. A lot of their equipment have outlived their time.”

However, Pastor Evaristus Nicholas, the Leader of Egbema Voice of Freedom commended NOSDRA for the intervention, regretting that three months after the spill JIV has not been carried out.

