‘Your ordeal is self-inflicting’, PDP chieftain tells Omo-Agege

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State, Chief Olori Magege, have described the alleged conviction saga of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in the United State of America, as “self-inflicted and an offshoot of the internal crisis of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State.”

The PDP chieftain who said he is speaking as an Urhobo man warned the lawmaker to take the path of peace, by building a coalition with his party men in Delta and South-south region in order to have a strong support base for his national assignment, noting that fighting from the home front could prove fatal for a leader in his stand.

Speaking on the heels of calls for the resignation of the lawmaker, Chief Magege said: “A general is as good as the troop he parades and without powerful foot soldiers, the general is worthless.

“I want to plead with him that in the interest of the Urhobo nation and Delta State which he represents, he should stoop to conquer by reconciling with his party leaders, particularly those from Delta central and Delta south.

“As a PDP chieftain, my wish is for Delta APC to continue to be in crisis and eventually collapse, but for the interest of the Urhobo nation, Delta State and South-South, I want Omo-Agege to succeed because he cannot be carrying an elephant on his head and be chasing crickets.

Though he dismissed ethnic coloration to the call for resignation of the lawmaker as Deputy Senate President, he said: “Whatever the DSP is going through is internal to APC in Delta State, indeed in Urhobo, and I daresay are self-inflicted by him. The quarrelling in APC is getting ridiculous and there seems to be no end to it.

“Omo Agege should learn to manage success through extension of genuine hands of friendship to all the aggrieved persons in his party in Urhobo nation.

“Over-reliance on Buhari could prove fatal. The case of NDDC board saga should serve as a pointer to him that there are many first sons of Buhari and only Buhari knows them. Let him reach out to the aggrieved not in pride but humility, sincerity and honesty.

“In democracy, leadership is earned and not enforced, was it necessary for DSP to be fighting over the leadership of the party in South-South, of what political value will it add to his quest to reposition the Urhobo nation politically?”

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: