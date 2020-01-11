Breaking News
Your DUSTBIN as goldmine for fraudsters ― DCP Tunji

On 11:35 amIn Newsby
DCP Tunji Disu

By David O Royal

Deputy Commissioner of Police and Commander of Rapid Response Squad in Lagos State, DCP Tunji Disu, has advised Nigerians to always guard their information jealously and stop dumping vital documents that contain personal information in the dustbin.

He urged Nigerians to shred their bank statements, utility bills, old signed Cheques, Documents, used boarding passes after use.

According to the DCP who made this disclosure on twitter,  bin raiders search the bins, steal vital information and use them for fraud.

“Your DUSTBIN as a goldmine for fraudsters. Average dustbins contain, bank statements, utility bills, old signed Cheques, Document with full names, addresses, phone nos, dates of birth, bank Accts, sort codes. Bin raiders search ur bins, steal your vital info for fraud. Guard your info jealously”

Vanguard News Nigeria

