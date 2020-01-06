Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Pastor David Antwi who is the founder of Kharis Church in the United Kingdom has described those who collect money for playing musical instruments in churches as thieves.

Antwi who stated this during a church service furthered described such people as Satan’s cousins.

It has become a common practice for instrumentalists to monetize their services in churches these days but Pastor David Antwi thinks this should not be the case.

He started off by inviting all the instrumentalists to the alter before proceeding to say, “You are a thief if you play church instrument and collect money, Satan’s cousin”.

The statement has drawn reactions from notable personalities, one of whom is popular gospel musician, Sammie Okposo.

Sammie Okposo reacted to Antwi’s statement by saying “Who is this oh my goodness oh my God who is this please which church is this who is this pastor why why why how can you be making such uninformed and misguided statements? I don’t know who you are and I don’t know what you said before and after this clip but this clip right here is wrong on every level.

“I have no personal beef with you I’m not against you, I’m against this statement and the mindset behind it. Some musicians serve as volunteers in their home churches but the ones who decide that they want to get paid cos they do it full time as their main source of livelihood should be paid.

“Why are you insulting and publicly shaming professional musicians who work in church and earn a living with their skill calling them thieves? And they are satan’s first cousin?

“Please sir what bible school did you attend that you were taught what you are saying? Who ordained you? Which bible verse/verses can you use to back up what you are saying?

“Ok let’s just assume this your theory is correct, you that preach in church and collect church money, honorarium, love offering etc “WHAT ARE YOU?”

