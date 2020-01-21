Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Yoruba World Congress begins Amotekun protest in Osun

On 11:50 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Yoruba World Congress begins Amotekun protest in Osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Members of the Yoruba World Congress thronged the streets of Osogbo, Osun State capital in solidarity for the Western Nigeria Security outfit codenamed Amotekun outlawed by the Federal Government 48-hour after its inauguration.

The group which consist of Agbekoya, hunters guide and other stakeholders converged at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park Osogbo at about 9:20am before it commenced procession through major streets of the state capital.

READ ALSO: Photos: Police barricade Gani Fawehinmi park venue of Amotekun rally in Lagos

Security operatives, consisting of Police, Department of State Security, Civil Defense Corps were also visible in their numbers to ensure that the protest is not hijacked by hoodlums.

The procession started at exactly 10:30 led by the coordinator, Dr. Akin Adejumo and escorted by the security operatives.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!