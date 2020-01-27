Yakasai, Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation, Uranta task FG to implement 2014 confab report

Kindly Share This Story:

…Say it’ll solve Nigeria’s problems

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Justice, Peace and Unity Initiative for Nigeria, Monday, called on the Federal Government to implement the report of the 2014 National Conference saying it will address the challenges bedeviling the country.

The call was part of the resolutions reached at a peace talk by select eminent Nigerian leaders on the aegis of “The Initiative” on Friday in Lagos.

The communique of the meeting which was made available to Vanguard was jointly signed by Alhaji Tanko Yakasai who chaired the meeting, Mr Tony Uranta, Executive Secretary of NNSG and Mr Charles Anyiam -Osigwe for Ford Foundation

NNSG, in conjunction with the Anyiam Osigwe foundation and We Care Foundation jointly convened the meeting.

Some notable Nigerians had met last Friday in a move aimed at rescuing the nation from its current slide to the precipice.

It expressed worry that the country is “sitting on a keg of gunpowder given the uncontrolled stockpiling of arms in our communities.”

The group said it was initiated to advance and promote the relevance of Nigerians living together “as one indissoluble nation as opposed to the predominantly divergent views to pull Nigeria apart.”

The group, in a communique signed by chairman of Dialogue, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, Mr. Tony Uranta, Nigeria National Summit Group, NNSG, and Mr. Charles Anyiam-Osigwe of the Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation

Members of the group are Arewa Consultative Forum Trustee, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai; Hon. Ghali Na’Abba, former Speaker of the House of Representatives; Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum Executive, Sen. Bassey Ewa Henshaw; NNSG Scribe, Tony Uranta; and Charles Anyiam-Osigwe of the Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation. Other leaders present were Hon. Mohammed Kumali, Amb. Toyo Nkoyo, Dr. Ferdinand Ikwang, Gen. Paul Toun (retd), Kola Akogun Onadipe, Prof. Pat Utomi, Dr. Bisi Akin-Alabi, Dr. Umar Ardo, Ms. Habiba MKO-Abiola, Dr. Ayakeme Whisky and several others.

The forum also said there is need for the Federal Government to “restructure the country to devolve power to the component units in line with the principles of federalism, and that agitations for political and economic federalism not be ignored.”

READ ALSO:

It, however, noted that the general apprehension and distrust in the country “is precipitated by the failure of Government to protect and guarantee the safety of lives and property.”

The communique reads: “That The Initiative becomes The Justice, Peace and Unity Initiative for Nigeria, going forward.

“That The Initiative Meeting urgently establish and empower National Peace, Security and Reconciliation Committee which shall comprise persons of impeccable character and integrity to traverse the country mediating between aggrieved groups to nip nigh-conflagration tendencies in the bud.

“That advocacy commences to ensure that all ethnic nationalities shall be seen to be equal irrespective of size.

“That there is need for Governments to restructure the country to devolve power to the component units in line with the principles of federalism, and that agitations for political and economic federalism not be ignored.

“That Governments be encouraged to urgently establish Office of Neutral Ombudsmen with responsibility to monitor the polity and with powers to reprimand and discipline any erring Nigerian citizen or body regardless of status.

“That Government urgently reviews the Report of the 2014 National Conference with a view to implementing vital and salient resolutions therein in the interest of justice, equity, peaceful unity and economic galvanisation of Nigeria.

“That the future implementation of political and economic solutions to guarantee the sustainable unity and progress of the country should be designed into long-term pragmatically strategic development plans of appropriately defined tenure, that shall be backed by law to ensure that they are sustained, even in the event of democratic change of Governments.

“That The Initiative Meeting establish a Strategic Committee to address the implementation of the above resolutions, in partnership with relevant state and non-state actors and bodies.

“ That the conveners of The Initiative explore possibility of convening a fully representative but short-lived National Roundtable, to be broadcast live if necessary.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: