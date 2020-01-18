Breaking News
Translate

World’s shortest man from Nepal dies at 28

On 10:49 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:

World’s shortest man from Nepal dies at 28

Nepal’s Khagendra Thapa Magar, the former record-holder as the shortest man of the world, died on Friday at the age of 28.

Magar, who was admitted to Pokhara based Manipal Teaching Hospital after undergoing some health problems last night, breathed his last breath Friday afternoon, Khagendra Thapa Magar Trust confirmed.

According to the Trust, Khagendra died of pneumonia, who also had severe health issues including heart disease, respiratory problems and lack of hemoglobin in blood among others.

The Guinness World Records had recognised Khagendra Thapa Magar as the world’s shortest living man (mobile) in October 2010 when he was measured 67.08 cm (2 ft 2.41 in) on his 18th birthday.

READ ALSO: Luxury retailer Louis Vuitton buys world’s second-largest rough diamond

Prior to this title, he was the shortest living teenager (male) measuring 65.58 cm (2 ft 1.8 in).

Khagendra Thapa Magar Trust informed that his final rites will be performed in Pokhara on Saturday.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!