World Hijab Day: Groups decry discrimination against women in hijab

….Demands equal right

A coalition of Islamic group, Hijab Right Advocacy Initiative, has decried continued discrimination against women in hijab, saying that prejudice against women in veil is not only unconstitutional but also inimical to the development of the country.

Speaking at a media briefing to commemorate the 2020 World Hijab Day, in Lagos, on Wednesday, the Executive Director Hijab Right Advocacy Initiative, Hajia Mutiat Balogun, said continued denial of Muslim girls and women in hijab deprives and reduces the chance of the victims getting further education and other things as guaranteed by the constitution.

According to Balogun, ‘‘the promotion of girl child education can only be achieved if the girls in hijab are not harassed or molested by their teachers on the basis of hijab usage.’’

She said that it was high time Nigerians stopped needless discrimination against women on the basis of hijab, adding that women and girls in hijab have proven to the world that their.

