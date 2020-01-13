Woman in court for allegedly defrauding lover of N3.3m

Kindly Share This Story:

A 34-year-old businesswoman, Stella Ezeufoh, who allegedly defrauded her lover of N3.3. million on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Ezeufoh, who resides in Dopemu, Lagos, with obtaining money under false pretences and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde , alleged that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 30 at Cement, Lagos.

Ayorinde alleged that the defendant obtained the money from Mr George Abo, under false pretext of

“The defendant fraudulently collected the money from the complainant with a promise of helping him to buy a car.

She did not buy the car but converted the money to her own.

“When the complainant later came to ask for the car, she denied knowing him.

“The complainant reported the case and the defendant was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

The offence, Ayorinde said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 carries three years’ imprisonment for stealing while section 314 attracts 15 years for obtaining money under false pretences.

Magistrate B.O. Osunsanm admitted the defendant to in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties as part of the bail condition.

Osunsanmi ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government(LASG)

The magistrate adjourned the case untill April 6.

Vanguard News Nigeria

