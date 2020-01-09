Woman docked for allegedly beating up neighbour over generator fumes

Kindly Share This Story:

A 36-year-old woman, Ijeoma Okpara, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly beating up and inflicting injuries on her neighbour.

Okpara, who lives at Abule-Egba, Lagos, is charged with assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Adegoke Philip told the court that the defendant committed the assault on Oct. 14, 2019 at her residence.

He said that the defendant assaulted Mrs Chioma Ikiagbor and used a broken roofing slate to hit her, inflicting deep cuts on the body of the complainant.

Philip alleged that the defendant placed her generator by the complainant’s window and anytime she put it on, the complainant’s room will be filled with smoke.

He said that the defendant attacked the complainant during an argument over the smoke coming from the generator.

Philip said that the complainant reported the case and that the defendant was arrested.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that assault violates Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which attracts three years imprisonment for offenders.

Following her plea of not guilty, Magistrate O.A. Akokhia, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akokhia ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Jan. 16.

Vanguard News Nigeria

