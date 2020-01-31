Woman, 55, first patient to recover from coronavirus in Guangzhou

Kindly Share This Story:

Health officials in Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong Province, have announced the city’s first successfully treated case of the new coronavirus.

The 55-year-old female patient, who had developed pneumonia after contracting the new virus, has recovered and was discharged from hospital on Thursday morning.

Lei Chunliang, the president of the 8th People’s Hospital of Guangzhou, said the patient was admitted to hospital on January 22.

She began to develop symptoms while in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, which she mistook for a case of the common cold. She ran a fever on January 15, which then subsided.

Following her arrival in Guangzhou on January 21, the patient experienced coughing, headache and chest tightness and was subsequently isolated. She had traveled to Guangzhou to visit relatives.

National diagnosis and treatment standards for medical discharge stipulate that patients should show a stable body temperature for three consecutive days, show no pneumonia symptoms, and that nucleic acid test results must come back negative for two consecutive days.

An additional nucleic acid test was conducted before the patient was discharged, which also came back negative.

vanguard

