Wizkid, Burna Boy are my role models ― Jay Trigga

Zambian Hip-Hop artiste, Jack Lumbeta Kafukwilwa better known as Jay Trigga has revealed that his musical role models are Afrobeat artists, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

According to him, the duo showcased Africa to the world through their music and such acts are motivating and worth emulating.

“I regard Wizkid and Burna Boy as my role models because they took Africa to the world in their own way. I hope to have the same impact with my music,” he said.

Jay Trigga has worked on collaborations with Nigerian artistes such as Ice Prince and Dremo.

Relishing his collaboration with DMW rapper, Dremo. he said:

“One of my most memorable moments was when I heard Dremo wanted to do a remix of my song. What makes this one a major one for me is because I have always been one of his fans.”

Reminiscing when he developed interest in music, the Petroleum Engineering graduate said:

“I’ve always loved music. My father played music a lot and my mother hosted a few of the coolest parties in her community where I usually performed as the DJ. Music has always surrounded me but when I saw Kanye West make beats and rap on them, I got inspired and started producing my own music. However, I was still a little shy on the microphone until I came across Nasty C whose success as a young artiste built my confidence. Seeing him as a young artist like me made me believe in myself. Now, music and I are inseparable because I breathe, live, talk and walk music.”

Revealing his goals and future aspirations, he revealed:

“Down the line, I see myself becoming one of the biggest acts out of Zambia and Africa by the grace of God. Also, I see myself not being too involved with music but opening studios and academies were talented kids from the streets and beyond can grow their talents with proper guidance and funding.”

