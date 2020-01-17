Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

With an unassuming posture, the Benue State born beauty, Queen Edo was all smiles as Vanguard reporter cornered her recently after emerging winner in the just concluded Face Of Nigeria beauty pageant held in Lagos.

Queen Edo was crown a queen in a highly emotional laced contest among other contending beauties that had 5 winners as queens.

Speaking to Vanguard, she narrates her experience and how to activate her pet projects

You won as queen. Is it your first time to contest and what is the experience like, being a beauty queen?

Yes it was my first time and I must confess it was an wholesome experience, I doubted myself winning at first but got some encouragement, when I saw the effort Queen Joy Nguma, the outgoing Queen put to win her crown. That inspired and gave me the zeal to push forward and contest. I thank God, I won.

Moving forward, yes I won as one of the five queens and things have actually changed for the better now. I get more attention, more recognition and I seem to have a growing fan base.

How can you describe yourself; from childhood, family, things you noticed that endeared you to beauty pageants?

I have always loved the world of fashion while growing up as a child, and have wanted to be a fashion icon. Although I happen to be a bit on the plus size, same way Queen Joy Nguma looks. However, my initial attraction for pageantry was birthed when Agbani Derego Won “Miss World”. Trying to be like her, I told myself that if I win,I will use the opportunity to serve humanity and perhaps give back by winning a national title.

Did you get opposition from parents for contesting, and besides, who else encouraged you to contest?

Not at all! I had the support of my family including my friends. My mum is my biggest fan and she stood by me all the way. I got encourage from a very few persons, but however, some people tried to discouraged me with those talks about beauty pageant being a platform for immoral people. Some even mentioned about my body size, the amount of money that is involved and some stories of contestants sleeping with organisers to get favour, but all these did not deter me from contesting. My mum was my biggest strength and when I become involved fully, it turns out that all the side talks weren’t true.

Now as a queen, what are the changes in your life and what can you say the position as a queen has brought to?

In the first place, respect and attention in a good way, and also a huge responsibility I must say as well. I have became more aware of my actions and public appearances. Where ever I am, a become a focus and it is doing good to my image as a brand.

What are your objectives; plans of projects and how do you intend to achieve it?

Presently I am in Benue State pushing for my pet project which is providing and giving clean water to villages where I hail from in BENUE STATE. I am liaising and soliciting for fund from my State government to accomplish it. Potable water and the issue of girl child education happen to be a major problem in my community in Benue State. I have always had the feeling even before becoming a queen to contribute my quota in bringing succour to my people. I believe with the help from the government and other sponsors, it will be a reality.

What is the most difficult challenge you had as a contestant and having won, how do you advice young ones to contest and win with confidence?

I think the biggest challenge I encountered was going head to head with every contestant on the ‘TASK ASSIGNMENT’ which happen to be one of the most important aspect of qualifying and winning the crown. ‘FACE OF NIGERIA’ is a huge platform that has attracted the very best and working hard to qualify became my initial challenge. Although, i worked hard despite having the confidence.

For any young girl who aspire to go into beauty contest, my advice to the aspiring model is to be careful before registering for a pageant in Nigeria. Only few and trusted platform like Face Of Nigeria’ can take you to another level and keep you soaring. A proper visibility study of a pageant brand ought to be carried out before showing interest.

What is your future like, with the position and what do you intend next?

I intend going fully into the movie industry. I have featured in a few movies already. I will also start up my fashion company under entrepreneurship scheme to train young people. Winning the FACE OF NIGERIA has made it much easy achieving these goals as plans are on the way to actualise the dreams.

