Wilder won’t last 7 rounds against me, Joshua vows

By Tony Ubani,

Nigerian-born British IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua has been speaking on the possibility of meeting the WBC Champion, Deontay Wilder after he stopped his Mexican conqueror, Andy Ruiz Jr in a rematch in Saudi Arabia last December.

Joshua, who has a 23-1 record with 22 of them coming in KOs is trying to rebuild his image in the eyes of the fans after the way he was blown out in 7 rounds by the chubby 268-lb Ruiz Jr. last June in New York.

Speaking to @SkySportsBoxing, Joshua, 29, said Wilder won’t make it to the 7th round against him, as he would fight the talented 6’7″ American with a record 42-0-1 and 41 Kos, in an exact opposite manner that he fought Ruiz Jr. on December 7.

“He wouldn’t be there in the seventh round. I would go in to knock him out. This is a serious fight, I ain’t going to go in there to try and outbox him for 12 rounds,” said Joshua to skysports.com.

Joshua may be defending against either Kubrat Pulev or Oleksandr Usyk next in April or May but his promoter Eddie Hearn thinks it’ll be Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs), who Joshua ends up fighting next.

The 38-year-old Pulev is Joshua’s International Boxing Federation mandatory challenger and boxing pundits say it seems like a big waste of Joshua’s time to devote the first half of 2020 fighting a guy that few fans want to see him fight, but he values his titles and doesn’t want to vacate any of them.

Vanguard News

