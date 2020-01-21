Wild celebration in Benue as Supreme Court affirms Ortom’s election

Kindly Share This Story:

Ex-Senate Presidents, Moro, PDP, laud ruling, urge Ortom to be magnanimous in victory

We have accepted the verdict in good faith ― Jime

By Peter Duru

There was wild celebration across Benue State following Tuesday’s ruling of the Supreme Court which affirmed the victory of Governor Samuel Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the last general elections.

Jubilant crowd of students, traders, commercial motorcycle operators and PDP stalwarts poured into the streets in Makurdi town chanting victory songs shortly after the ruling of the apex court filtered into town.

Meanwhile, former Senate Presidents, Dr Iyorchia Ayu and David Mark, the Senator representing Benue South district, Comrade Abba Moro and the Benue state chapter of the PDP have all described the ruling of the Court as a validation of the mandate freely given the Governor by the people of the state.

In their separate reactions, they advised the governor to be magnanimous in victory by extending hands of fellowship to the defeated All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Mr Emmanuel Jime.

Dr Ayu In his reaction said the ruling of the apex court did not come as a surprise adding, “Ortom won that election overwhelmingly during the initial and rerun with close to 90,000 votes. So the Supreme Court has affirmed the choice of the people who voted him for a second term.”

While congratulating the governor, Senator Mark in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh said, “the validation of the mandate is an affirmation of the trust reposed in you by the people of Benue State to serve them for their development, welfare and security which must not be taken for granted.

Senator Mark also reminded the APC candidate that the battle for the plum position of governor of the State had been fought and won and implored him to join Ortom in the voyage to develop the State.

“I have always maintained that everybody cannot be a governor at the same time because there is only one seat but whichever side of the coin one finds himself, he must remember that the interest, welfare and security of Benue and Nigerian people must be paramount,” Mark added.

On his part, Comrade Moro said: “The verdict has no doubt laid to rest the unnecessary dust stirred by the opposition over the mandate reposed on Governor Ortom by the people of Benue State during the last governorship election.”

He lauded the Judiciary for the Judgment which he said had ended the needless legal tussle over the victory of the PDP at the polls.

Also, the state chairman of the PDP, Sir John Ngbede in a statement said the victory had opened a new vista for the Ortom administration to accelerate on its drive to move the state forward.

In his reaction, the APC governorship candidate Mr Emmanuel Jime said he accepted the ruling in good faith.

“Sad as the Supreme Court judgment is to me, our party, and teeming supporters, we accept the verdict in good faith, and take its implications in our stride.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: