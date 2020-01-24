Wigwe, Sadiku, Omisakin to speak at The Elevation Church’s Vantage Forum 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

Crucial knowledge about economic trends, government policies and other issues that can affect businesses in Africa’s rapidly evolving market are some of the insights to be gained at Vantage Forum, an upcoming high-profile business and economic outlook event organised by The Elevation Church (TEC), a dynamic non-denominational Christian Ministry.

The event will feature industry experts such as Dr. Herbert Wigwe, CEO, Access Bank PLC; Ms. Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary/CEO, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC); and Dr. Olusegun Omisakin, Director of Research & Chief Economist, Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), amongst others.

Explaining why the church is organising such a high-profile business event, Lead Pastor of TEC, Godman Akinlabi maintained that Vantage Forum is the church’s contribution to the development of Corporate Nigeria.

“Vantage Forum is a veritable platform for crafting broad-based agendas that can stimulate economic growth for the country, and the African continent as a whole,” he said.

“At TEC, we recognize the nexus between the church and national development. The gospel of Christ is not only about going to heaven but also living an impactful life on earth. This is why capacity building has become an essential part of our policy as a church and Vantage Forum is one of our capacity building initiatives,” he continued.

Akinlabi added that the church wants people to develop their potential and play in their various fields with ‘a sense of vision and leadership’.

TEC has hosted Vantage Forum for six years with each one focusing on a different topic. This year’s edition is themed ‘Harnessing Business Opportunities through Innovation in Africa’s 1.3 Billion People Market.’

According to the Chief Operating Officer of TEC, Tunji Iyiola, Vantage Forum 2020 has a rich repertoire of activities, including conversations about leveraging on economic trends for business success. There will be panel sessions, question and answer sessions, and an exhibition for businesses. There will also be a fresh focus on the African continent.

“Quite a number of our attendees have interests beyond Nigeria, and it is imperative that this year, we expand our scope to cover the African economic landscape,” Iyiola said.

According to the Chairman, organising committee for Vantage Forum, Theo Adewale Onadeko, with the inauguration of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in 2018, commercial interest in Africa is on the increase. “It’s the big idea we are talking about, an economy with a population of 1.3 billion and a GDP of 2.5 trillion dollars,” he said.

Vantage Forum 2020 will also feature conversations about making Nigeria a destination for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

“We will also listen to the CEO of one of Nigeria’s largest banks, who will be talking about maximising innovation. You will be armed with information you will use to run your businesses,” Onadeko added.

Previous editions of the Vantage Forum featured eminent personalities in the business space, including the MD, ARM- Harith Infrastructure Investments Ltd, Opuiyo Oforiokuwma; MD/CEO- African Operations Inlaks Limited, Femi Adeoti; Chairperson of First Bank, Ibukun Awosika; MD of SystemSpecs, John Obaro; and CEO of Financial Derivatives, Bismarck Rewane, amongst others.

Vantage Forum 2020 will hold on Thursday 30th January 2020 by 9 a.m at the Pistis Conference Centre, Jakande, Lekki, Lagos. Registration can be done online at elevationng.org/vantageforum

VANGUARD

