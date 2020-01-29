Why we sealed Abuja supermarket – FG

Kindly Share This Story:

Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

Federal Government has sealed Panda supermarket in Abuja, the nation’s capital, over alleged sales of expired products and implementation of discriminatory practices.

The supermarket, located in Jabi district, was said to operate a concealed area where non-Asians were prohibited from shopping.

Also, some products especially imported frozen and seafoods from Asia which were on display for sales reportedly bore questionable validity dates; such as 2018, 2019, 2037, and 2089.

Based on a tip-off, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Tuesday stormed the supermarket, carried out an unscheduled spot check, and sealed it to make room for an in-depth investigation into the allegations.

However, regulatory activities to remove all offensive products from the supermarket continued, on Wednesday, in the light of the coronavirus scare which originated in Wuhan province of China.

Panic over the rising death toll from the virus has gripped the countries across the globe, and heightened the need for tougher surveillance activities on people and products coming in from Asia.

The Director-General of the Commission, Babatunde Irukera, who explained the rationale behind the closure of the supermarket on his Twitter handle, said: “Selling frozen imported seafood, other animals like frogs and snakes under suspicious conditions; with no packaging raises serious concerns, especially when origin is China because of coronavirus (spread).

“Discriminating against Nigerian nationals in access to displays is also wrong, so we acted.”

Meanwhile, sources around Panda have called for an investigation into other aspects of the business, especially its security system, alleging that many Nigerians have suffered prejudicial treatment from its personnel.

A source, who spoke on anonymity, said the certain practices executed in the supermarket were not clear to the public, especially Nigerians.

