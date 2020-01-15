Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has explained its inability to issue a Certificate of Return to the new Governor of Imo state, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, saying it has not been served with the order of the Supreme Court to that effect.

The Commission in a terse statement by the Chief Press Secretary to its Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi however promised to do the needful once it received the enrolled order.

“Please be informed that the Commission is yet to be served with the enrolled order of the Supreme Court judgement, therefore, we cannot issue the Certificate of Return to the APC candidate yet. However, once the Commission receives the enrolled order, the CoR will be issued”, INEC stated.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday sacked Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as giver or of the state, and consequently went to affirm the election of Uzodinma in his stead.

