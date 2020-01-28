Why we are pushing for Community Policing ―FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Federal Government has explained its decision to pay close attention to the issue of community policing, saying the system is one sure way of tackling security challenges as it incorporates all segments of the society into its operations.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, stated this when he received in audience the re-elected member of the House of Representatives from Kano State, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

Director, Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Willie Bassey said Mr Mustapha also assured Nigerians that the security of lives and property will continue to be the cardinal objective of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration

“Mustapha indicated that the executive will continue to work in synergy with the Legislature to ensure that appropriate laws are promulgated that would enhance protection of lives and property across the country through the enactment of reformatory laws.

“The SGF said that close attention is being given by the government to the issue of community policing because of its benefits, particularly, in the involvement of all segments of the society in order to curb crime and criminality in the country”, the statement noted.

The SGF who noted that Kano is strategic to the present federal government administration added that the newly re-elected member will bring his wealth of experience to the House having been elected for the sixth time.

Also speaking, Chairman of APC in Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, said the victory of Hon. Doguwa was well deserved as the entire Kano State was behind him.

Responding, Hon. Doguwa who had earlier received his Certificate of Return from the Independent Electoral Commission INEC expressed readiness to assist in the promulgation of revolutionary laws including issues of community policing.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: