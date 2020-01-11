Why ‘Sugar Rush’ was banned in cinemas ― NFVCB

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has reacted to Nigerians agitation that the movie “Sugar Rush” be returned to cinemas.

NFCVB in its reaction to the #BringBackSugarRush trend on Twitter said the action to ban the movie from showing in cinemas is in no way an intention to stifle creativity.

“…The President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR led administration Aso Rock Villa is rather in support of the creative industry and has been promoting it as one of the avenues to diversify the nation’s economic base,” the Board’s Executive Director, Adedayo Thomas stated.

According to Thomas, the temporary approval given for the movie exhibition expired before a permanent approval could be issued.

“The movie has not just significantly increased box office #revenues within a short period but has improved our cinematic culture which are sine qua non for attracting the #investment we so much desire as a nation.

“I, however, take responsibility for the gap in communication and the delay in granting final approval as the temporary approval given for the movie exhibition expired before we could release an official statement due to my preoccupation with extant responsibilities and backlog of movies requiring approval as a result of the December rush.”

Thomas said he is currently working with stakeholders to get the movie back in cinemas in no time.

“I am currently working with the distributor, producer, director and key actors to grant final approval for the resumed exhibition at #cinemas.

“All hands are on deck and we are committed to serving your entertainment needs within the ambits of the law.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: